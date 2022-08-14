Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause

The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season.

The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.

With that being said, one Ulster County farm has unveiled its 2022 corn maze design. On August 11th, Kelder's Farm wrote:

This year we decided to make our maze into a tribute for Ukraine and those that have suffered in the midst of this crisis.

Not only is Kelder's Farm honoring those who have suffered and are suffering in Ukraine, they are also sharing a part of their proceeds to a great cause. Kelder's Farm explains:

We are going to incorporate a portion of our proceeds from our maze into our ongoing fundraiser for the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine through the Ukrainian American Youth Foundation of the Hudson Valley Chapter.

The corn maze at Kelder's Farm is huge and according to the Kelder's team is filled with "twists and turns."

Kelder's Farm is open Thursday through Monday from 10 am until 6 pm and closed on Wednesdays. They offer seasonal fruit and vegetable picking, as well as fun treats like their monthly Gnomie Shakes (that come topped with a fresh apple cider donut) and Candy Cannon!

