3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley.

I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.

Pumpkin Picking in the Hudson Valley

One of if not the most popular activities across the Valley is apple and pumpkin picking. There are hundreds of orchards and farms in the region to choose from. However, 3 farms in our own backyard are up for a title worthy of the pumpkin king.

USA Today announced the nominations for Best Pumpkin Patch in their Readers Choice vote for 10 Best 2022. And what do you know! 3 local farms have made the nomination list:

Grieg Farm in Red Hook

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson

Minard's Family Farm in Clintondale

Voting is open now for The Best Pumpkin Patch and will close on Monday, September 12th. VOTE HERE.

The winners will be announced on Friday, September 23rd. We'll keep an eye out for the results, but fingers crossed at least 1 of the 3 will make the cut.

Popular Orchards and Farms in the Hudson Valley

Kelder's Farm recently announced that their corn maze is ready to go for 2022. They shared that this year's maze will benefit the Ukrainian American Youth Foundation of the Hudson Valley Chapter.

Grieg Farm in Red Hook is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports gave their apples a 9.9/10.

Let's hope all 3 local farms make the Top 10 list this year.

