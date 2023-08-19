Kerhonkson Farm Shows Love For New York With Corn Maze Design

There's nothing better than a Hudson Valley corn maze to kick off all the fall happenings.

Several local farms have unveiled their corn maze designs for the 2023 harvest season and one farm in Kerhonkson is showing the love for New York in a big way.

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson Does it Big

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson has been known to do big things. I mean they are home to the 2nd largest garden gnome in the world and they make these incredible Gnomie Shakes that incorporate seasonal farm favorites and their delicious cider donuts to top it off.

Kelder's Farm has been going big for the last few years with its yearly corn maze designs.

The Kelder Farm Corn Maze

Back in 2019 Kelder's Farm had 2 mazes, one designed like roosters and the other with Kelder's Farm written in the rows. Last year they dedicated the corn maze to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian American Youth Foundation of the Hudson Valley Chapter.

This year, Kelder's Farm is showing love to our great state of New York. On Facebook Kelder's Farm wrote:

We are excited to announce that our corn maze is open!

Our maze design for 2023 is the "amazing" I Love New York logo! We are continuing our ongoing fundraiser for the Hudson Valley chapter of the American Cancer Society and will continue from now until the end of our season.

Our maze is full of twists and turns, and so much fun! We can't wait to see you all here!

In the comment section on Facebook, Kelder Farm confirms the maze is open daily until October 31st. What corn mazes will you be visiting this year?

