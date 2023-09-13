Navigate Around 2 Reba-Themed Corn Mazes in New York State

She loves a good Corn Dog and it looks like Corn Mazes too!

Reba Corn Mazes Coming to a Farm Near You

Everyone loves country superstar Reba McEntire, right? Who could forget her iconic sitcom Reba from the early 2000s? What a time to be alive. More recently, she starred in the latest season of ABC's Big Sky, and of course, she has been a star in the country music world since the 70s.

With such a successful career in the entertainment world, her next step has to be a big one. So, she's hitting the corn maze circuit just in time for fall.

If we're being serious, she's actually getting ready to release a book called "Not That Fancy" and to promote it 40 farms in 24 states will have Reba-themed Corn Mazes.

2 New York Corn Mazes Get Fancy With Reba

Lucky for New Yorkers, there will be 2 farms getting the Reba treatment. Unfortunately, none of them are in the Hudson Valley but if you're looking for a fun fall road trip why not put Scottsville and Watermill New York on your list?

You can find Reba corn mazes at Hank's Pumpkintown in Watermill on Long Island and Stokoe Farm in Scottsville near Buffalo. A company called The Maize created the designs and traced them into the 40 different corn fields.

The Reba corn maze above is apparently at the Long Island location and looks pretty difficult. The Watermill, NY Reba Corn Maze looks a little easier:

If you'd rather stay in the Hudson Valley for your corn mazes, you have a bunch that are ready to be explored like the Barton Orchard corn maze in Poughquag that honors WPDH or Kelder's Farm's corn maze in Kerhonkson that is showing their New York State love.

What corn mazes will you be visiting this year?

Speaking of mazes, it would probably feel like you were navigating through a corn maze walking through Reba's $5 million mansion. See for yourself below:

