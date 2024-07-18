‘Elegant Creature’ Spotted In New York State For The 1st Time

An "elegant creature" was just spotted in New York State for the first time. We learned why this may have "unprecedented" event likely happened.

A flamingo flew to the Empire State.

Flamingo Arrives In New York State

American Flamingos are typically found in the Caribbean, Mexico, and northern parts of South America. In 2023 the pink bird arrived in Florida for the first time.

And in June 2024 an American flamingo made its way to New York. An expert told the New York Post it's the "first time the elegant creature" has been seen in New York.

“It was pretty unprecedented. There’s not many records of them this far north," ecologist Jose Ramirez-Garofalo told the New York Post.

Spotted In East Hampton, New York

The pink bird was spotted by a woman at the Georgica Pond in East Hampton, New York. Georgica Pond is a 290-acre coastal lagoon.

The woman called a local paper and the first-ever sighting of a flamingo in New York State was confirmed. The rare bird was seen in the area for at least the next few days.

Hurricane Idalia Blew Flamingos To Florida in 2023

Officials say Hurricane Idalia brought flamingos to Florida in 2023. The destructive Category 4 hurricane caused significant damage across parts of the Caribbean, and southeastern United States, especially in Florida.

Over 100 flamingos remained in the Sunshine State as of May 2024. Now it appears at least one flamingo decided to fly up north to New York.

