State Of Emergency: New York Sets New Record For Tornados

New York State appears to have set a new record.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency due to severe weather across the state.

Statewide State of Emergency Issued For New York

At the time of her state of emergency, Hochul warned there was an increased risk for tornados.

“With possible tornado touchdowns across the state, we are standing ready to assist localities however necessary as severe weather continues to move across the state,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “New Yorkers should be sure to monitor their local forecasts and prepare for hazardous travel and other impacts from these storms.”

Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down Across New York State

Hochul wasn't wrong. Meteorologists are still researching the damage, but multiple tornados have been confirmed.

In the past few days, seven tornados have been confirmed and 14 have touched down across the Empire State during the month of July, breaking the record for the most tornadoes in one month, according to Rochester First.

New York State typically averages two tornadoes in July. Note: there are still two more weeks left in July.

The Empire State typically deals with nine tornadoes per year. As previously mentioned, that number has been surpassed in just 18 days in July.

The previous record of 13 tornadoes in one month in New York State was set in 1992.

New York State Hit With More Tornados Than Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi and Alabama

Here's another wild tornado state.

This month, New York has been hit with more tornados than Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi and Alabama combined, Spectrum News Reports.

