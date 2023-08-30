Who Needs the Gym When You can Squat Kegs in Chester, NY?

Are you strong enough to be the Keg Squatting champ in Chester, NY? What about the top Keg Thrower? This has to be one of the most unique Oktoberfest celebrations in the Hudson Valley.

But, before we get to the Keg Squats, we need a little background on Oktoberfest and why there are even competitions in the first place.

What Does Oktoberfest Celebrate Exactly?

So I only have a tiny bit of German heritage, but I know that Oktoberfest is a German celebration. Of what? I have no idea. Thank goodness for the internet. Britannica explains that Oktoberfest is a 2-week festival in Germany celebrating the marriage between "the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen."

Part of the origin story of Oktoberfest includes a little bit of competition. Britannica goes on to explain that the original Oktoberfest:

concluded five days later with a horse race held in an open area that came to be called Theresienwiese (“Therese’s green”). The following year the race was combined with a state agricultural fair, and in 1818 booths serving food and drink were introduced. By the late 20th century the booths had developed into large beer halls made of plywood, with interior balconies and bandstands.

Which leads us to a very unique Orange County Oktoberfest celebration.

Keg Athletics in Orange County, NY to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A Hudson Valley brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration and taking the competition part of the German tradition seriously.

Long Lot Farm Brewery is hosting its Oktoberfest celebration on September 30 until October 1st. The Chester, NY celebration includes keg squats, keg bowling, keg throwing and a costume contest.

Any Oktoberfest fan, or gym fan at that, should be running to Long Lot Farm for this celebration. Learn more and keep up to date with the Oktoberfest celebration by following Long Lot Farm Brewery on social media.

