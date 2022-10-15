5 Tips to Keep Your Property Safe in a Hudson Valley Storage Unit

Have you ever needed to use one of those self-storage units? I have a few times in my moving career. Having to get out of one apartment while you are waiting for the next one to be ready, or just having too much in the house when you need to put it on the market.

Yes, there are many reasons to have a storage unit. When you need them, they are really great things to have. I want to share a few things with you that I have figured out, will make your self-storage use a little easier.

What to look for in a self-storage unit in the Hudson Valley NY?

When you are looking for a self-storage unit, and are attempting to pick one out, yes, you might want to go with the one that is the least expensive per month, but go with the one that is going to be closest to where you are living. A few dollars more per month will be ok, when you are getting frustrated about traveling a distance to get to your unit. Think gas, and how much you would pay to drive the extra few miles?

What about the actual storage facility? What should you look for in a facility?

There are a few things that you want to look for when picking out the actual storage facility, here are some important things to ask about or look for:

Is there a fence around the facility? This will greatly keep intruders from coming in. Is there an access gate? What code would you need to access it, and are there specific hours that you can get to your unit? Or are you limited to say, daylight hours?

Is there an office on site? This is great, because that means there is someone keeping an eye on the property, at least during business hours. Ask about cameras? Do they have them on the property? Do they record 24-hours a day?

Is there an apartment on the property? Believe it or not, I have come across this pretty often. It is a good thing to have, because there is someone who will be on site a great deal and they can call the police when something just doesn't look right.

When it comes to storing your items, here two more things that I learned that are super helpful. The first one, if you can get one (or two) of those old wood pallets, use those in the bottom of the unit. The cerement is pretty cold and it is good to keep your belongings a few inches off the concrete. Remember the when loading up your unit, put the things you won't need often in the back, and you can also stack items up to the ceiling if you need to (stack vertical). Lastly, try to keep everything in your unit labeled. This is helpful if you can't remember where you put that 'thing' at 1 in the morning. Best of luck with your self-storage experience.

