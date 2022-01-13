Following a trend with dollar stores lately like the Dollar Tree chain, Just-A-Buck is raising prices.

Just-A-Buck is a franchise chain store that actually started in Poughkeepsie. The Just-A-Buck Poughkeepsie location at 2600 South Rd/Route 9 in the Poughkeepsie Plaza next to Marshalls is the original location. According to the official Just-A-Buck website, the store's headquarters is based in New Windsor. Steve Bakst opened the first Just-A-Buck with his sister Rochelle in Poughkeepsie back in 1988. They sold their first franchise in 1992 and now Just-A-Buck currently has 16 locations throughout the country, including 8 Hudson Valley locations.

While it is not known at this time if all the Just-A-Buck locations will be raising it's prices, one would assume that is the case. The Poughkeepsie location confirmed the price increase via social media in a post titled Just A Buck and Beyond (which we assume will be the new rebranding name for the store or stores). The Facebook posting said that in order to continue to provide amazing values to customers, they'll be needing to adjust prices to $1.25. They also noted that hey haven't raised their price in 33 years.

Reaction to the news was overwhelmingly positive, with one person commenting "You have to do what you need to survive" and another saying "you have the best stuff. Well worth $1.25". See the post from the Just A Buck-Poughkeepsie Facebook page below. What are your thoughts about the 25 cent increase at Just-A-Buck? Will you continue to shop at Just-A-Buck? Personally, as much as it kinda bums me out that everything isn't $1 anymore, it's certainly is understandable. And what's an extra 25 cents really?