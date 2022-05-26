As we roll into June in the Hudson Valley, we are normally well into the Dirt Track racing season in New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has had their season underway for a few weeks now. Unfortunately, they have also run into many issues so far this year and now they have had another problem arise with races scheduled for mid-June.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in a press release that was posted on Facebook, the Orange County Speedway (OCFS) announced its plans to cancel the World of Outlaws Late Model weekend at OCFS. The Weekend was originally set to be held on June 17th and 18th but instead, according to the release they will be canceling those events and in their place running a few make-good races from earlier season rainouts.

The reason given for the cancellation of this popular event was the economic environment and the effect of fuel prices. They also mentioned tire shortages which have had an effect on other events at the speedway as recent as the race last Saturday where they enforced a new policy on tires just days before the race.

With the current existing economic environment and the effect that fuel prices, tire shortages, and travel expenses have on car counts, it was decided it would be in the best interest of all to cancel the World of Outlaw Late Model weekend at OCFS on June 17th and 18th. (Via Facebook May, 25, 2022)

The speedway also offered information for those folks who had already purchased tickets in order for them to be able to collect a refund. If you have purchased tickets you are being asked to call the Speedway Office during business hours to arrange your refund that number is 845-342-2573.

