You have waited patiently all winter. Fortunately, we did not have to wait for a lot of snow to melt. We have arrived at the first week in April and that can only mean one thing, They are about to go racing in Middletown, New York at the Orange County Fair Speedway.

The 2023 season officially gets underway this Saturday, April 8, 2023, with the Short Track Super Series "Hard Clay" Open. Bring the family out for the 104th year of racing at what they now call the House of Power. The Short Track Super Series Modifies will be competing for 50 laps in hope of winning the $12,000 up for grabs.

According to the OCFS schedule posted at orangecountyspeedway.net if you are too excited to wait until Saturday you might be able to catch some excitement on the track Friday night at the practice session. There is a Shake It Down Practice scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 PM. The first car show has also been scheduled for the following Friday night April 14th.

This weekend, if you are planning to come out for Saturday night racing here is some of what you might want to know for how Saturday evening will layout. The Pits are scheduled to open at 3 PM. The Drive-in will open at 4:30 PM the Grandstands follow at 5 pm. As for tickets kids 12 and under are free. They have Party Deck seating for $45 and Pit admission will be $45 for nonmembers and $40 for members.

The grandstand and Drive-in admission have a regular price of $35 with Seniors and the Military getting a discount. Those tickets would be $30. The dirt will be flying again in Middletown this weekend.

Dirt Track Racing is both Exciting and Dusty

The Official Start of 2023 Racing In Middletown, New York

