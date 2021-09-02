One Race Legend will be Among Many at the OCFS Big Block Race Thursday

OCFS via Facebook 8-31-2021

Racing isn't over yet at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. The 2021 race season has been exciting. It has been great to be back in the grandstands and the drive-in for the summer. Back in June the Wolf got to be part of an exciting night of racing and we are looking forward to 2022.

photo by PQ

The next big night of racing is this Thursday September 2, 2021.  The OCFS will present the United Rentals Big Block 50-Lap Championship which they have arrange to for the feature to include past champions. The even have a past champion who will be traveling all the way from Florida for Thursday's fun, Buzzie Reutimann.

As always on racing night the pits open at 4 PM. Hot Laps are at 6 PM and racing is at 7 PM. This weeks 50 Lap Big Block Modified race will end with someone being crowned champion and to make it even more exciting $25,000 is on the line. The Champion will also be joined in Victory Lane by legendary race car drive Buzzie Reutimman along with other past champions.

If you are a dirt track fan this is the night you want to be on hand for the racing excitement that only the Orange County Fair Speedway can bring to the track. Grab a grandstand seat or make a plan for the drive-in every seat is a good seat at OCFS

 

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Buzzie Reutimann, Middletown New York, OCFS, Orange County Fair Speedway, Orange County New York
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top