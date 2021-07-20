Orange County Fair Speedway Was the Site of a Moving Final Lap Tribute

On Monday, July 19 the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) shared a touching tribute to Middletown native Ronnie Goodrich. Ronnie was given a last lap on the speedway's dirt track in honor of his love of racing.

We reach out to OCFS for comment but have not heard back from them as of yet. It appears that track staff including the official OCFS Track Flag Man were on hand to pay tribute to Ronald "Ron" Goodrich as his funeral procession took a final lap with him around a track he had raced at often.

According to his obituary found online at Legacy.com, Ronald "Ron" Goodrich passed away last Wednesday (July 14, 2021). Born in Rhinebeck on July 13, 1939, he had just turned 82 at the time of his death.

Among the many things mentioned about Mr. Goodrich was his love for speed. Apparently, at the age of 30, he started racing cars. He raced at both the Orange County Fair Speedway and at Nazareth, Pennsylvania. He also had been a Daytona 500 ticket holder since 1964.

When he wasn't seeking speed in a race car it was written that he enjoyed going fast on motorcycles, in boats and on the slopes. Ron was a fan of skiing which he reportedly did until two years ago, Ronald could also be found Wednesday nights playing golf at the Town of Wallkill Golf Course with his golf league.

Ron graduated from Middletown High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army. In August of 1960, he married Vera Korman Goodrich who predeceased Ron in 2017. He was a well-respected businessman with his own construction company he ran with his son. He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

