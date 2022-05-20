We have been trying to keep you up to date on everything that is happening at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY. It has been a busy season so far with a lot of reschedules thanks to mother nature.

The latest news from the oldest continuously operating dirt track in America is that they will be chalking tires this weekend during the Twin 50 Big BLock Modified races. Translated, that means they will be marking tires that are on the cars because there will be a penalty this weekend for changing certain tires during the race.

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY Makes Tire Rule

tires piled

We have all heard about shortages this week. The news has been telling us all about the tragic shortage of baby formula. With gas prices going through the ceiling, a lot of us are experiencing shortages in our wallets and then today we found out that the Orange County Speedway will be limiting tire changes due to a tire shortage.

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY Makes Special Rule for this Week

Today the OCFS informed competitors for the weekend's Big Block that they will be limited in their tire rotation and that if they need to change a tire due to a fire, the officials have to be involved. As you can imagine, some are understanding it while others say they aren't happy.

No matter what happens, one thing is for sure. The weather looks good to go for racing Saturday night and as always, it is fun for the whole family. Also, OCFS want everyone to know that they have a discount for you if you were at the speedway during last week's rainstorm.

Orange County Fair Speedway is a Great Place to See a Concert

