These New York Towns Will Boycott, Protest July 4th Celebrations

A massive July 4th boycott, as well as protests, are happening across New York State.

On the heels of the successful and massive "No Kings" protest, held on June 14, President Donald Trump's birthday, The People’s Union USA is asking Americans to protest on July 4th.

July 4th Boycott Planned In New York State

The grassroots group and others are calling on Americans to skip traditional Independence Day festivities. That means no parades, no fireworks and no corporate spending.

"With everything happening, war threats, ICE raids, and unchecked corruption, we are not free. We are not independent. To celebrate as if we are is dishonest," The People’s Union USA Founder John Schwarz wrote on Instagram.

Organizers are calling it a “July 4 blackout,” urging New Yorkers to rethink the celebration in a moment of political and social tension.

"This isn’t about standing in the streets. It’s about pulling away our presence and our dollars. It’s about shutting down the illusion, and making it known: The people have had enough," Schwarz adds.

“Free America” Protests Also Planned Across New York State

The boycott is planned for the same day as “Free America” protests organized by Women's March. Women's March is calling on people to join or host protests during the holiday weekend.

"We invite communities to create their own Free America events—rallies, marches, block parties, banner drops, street parades, art builds, backyard BBQs, dance protests, and more," the Women's March states.

Protest Planned In Hudson Valley (New Paltz, Brewster, Mamaroneck) & New York State

“Free America” protests are planned across the country, including in New Paltz, Brewster and Mamaroneck, according to the Free America website.

Other events are planned in Buffalo and Huntington.

