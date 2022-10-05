Biden to Make Important Stop in Poughkeepsie, New York This Week

It was just announced that President Joe Biden will make a very important stop in Poughkeepsie, New York later this week and I'm going to guess there may be some road closures in this area.

It doesn't matter what side of the political aisle you're on, you cannot deny that Joe Biden has had a pretty rocky presidency. Biden seems to have run into hurdle after hurdle since his inauguration as 46th President of the United States of America in 2021.

It's been a busy past few weeks for the Biden administration. The POTUS has been dealing with inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine, concerns of a COVID resurgence and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Aside from those recent events, almost every U.S. President addresses similar economic issues. One of those issues is job creation.

President Joe Biden is coming to Poughkeepsie in just a couple of days to discuss how to possibly help bring more jobs to the Hudson Valley region.

President Biden Departs White House For Ohio Getty Images loading...

President Biden has been a supporter to bring back microchip and tech jobs to American soil.

9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York