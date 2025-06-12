Jack In The Box In New York? It Happened In The Hudson Valley

An iconic fast food chain is expanding. But did you know New York used to have one? Here's the Hudson Valley connection you probably forgot.

While doing some research on Jack in the Box expanding north, I was shocked to learn that the Hudson Valley was once home to at least one location.

Did You Know Jack In The Box Used To Be In New York?

The beloved burger chain is mostly found in the West and Southwest. Personally, I've only ever visited a restaurant while visiting friends in San Diego, California.

The California-based fast-food restaurant just confirmed news it's returning to the Chicago, Illinois, for the first time in 40 years. The iconic fast food chain is opening as many as 10 locations in and near Chicago.

This got some Hudson Valley residents excited, because Jack In the Box used to be in the region.

Jack In The Box Used To Be In Newburgh, New York

According to a Facebook post in the group, Remembering Newburgh New York, for several years in the 1970s, Newburgh residents feasted on Jack In The Box burgers at its Broadway location.

The post has 60 comments, with many Newburgh residents fondly remembering the time they spent at the Newburgh Jack In The Box.

It was located on the corner of Fullerton and Broadway in the City of Newburgh, according to residents.

Newburgh residents say they miss the location, highlighting the eatery's burgers, fries, tacos, and apple pie.

If Jack In The Box is returning to Chicago after 40 years, could it make its return to Newburgh after about 50 years? We can only hope!

