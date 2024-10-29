Items Sold At Costco In New York May Cause “Fatal Infections”

Meat, seafood and breakfast items sold at Costco are all being recalled. Customers are told not to eat any of the recall items.

Costco is recalling a number of items

Costco Chicken Recall

Some chicken products may be contaminated with listeria.

Costco says members should return their ready-to-eat chicken for a full refund. Some of the products being recalled are part of a larger recall of BrucePac meats that were found to be contaminated with listeria.

"In response to a voluntary recall initiated by BrucePac Foods, a supplier of poultry products including the chicken in these meal kits, Rana Meal Solutions is voluntarily recalling the Chicken Truffle Carbonara Meal Kit and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce meal kit due to potential contamination of Listeria," Costco states.

Nutristore Foods also issued a voluntary recall of the Freeze Dried Grilled Chicken, due to the potential of "Listeria contamination in chicken provided by one of our suppliers."

The chicken is sold at Costco and is included in the Nutristore Deluxe Meat Variety #10 Cans, (12-count)

Costco Salmon Recalled

Costco is also recalling certain packages of Kirkland Smoked Salmon due to possible listeria contamination.

Costco's smoked salmon provider, Acme Smoked Fish Corp, issued a voluntary recall. Kirkland Smoked Salmon purchased between October 9 and October 13 are impacted.

"With an abundance of caution, Acme Smoked Fish Corp. has initiated a voluntary recall on certain packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes," Costco states.

Affected packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon are limited to Lot number 8512801270.

Costco Waffles Recalled

Costco is also warning members about a waffle recall. 24 packs of Krusteaz Belgian Waffles purchased between Oct 13 and Oct 21 are impacted in this recall.

"In an abundance of caution, TreeHouse Foods have issued a voluntary recall due to the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes," Costco states.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA states.

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

