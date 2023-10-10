Israeli Flag Proudly Raised Outside Historic New York State Buildings

New York State officials have vowed to make sure all New Yorkers remain safe during the Israel-Hamas war.

New York State officials continue to show support for Israel

Israel's Flag Raised In New York

On Monday morning, New York Gov. Katy Hochul raised the Israeli flag at the Governor's Executive Mansion in Albany

"Proud to raise the Israeli flag at the Governor’s residence in Albany. New York stands with Israel," Hochul said.

The Israeli flag will also fly atop the state Capitol starting Wednesday, Hochul said, according to NY 1.

No Current Threat To New York State

Since Hamas's initial attack in Israel over the weekend, the death toll on both sides has risen to over 1,5000, including 11 Americans.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says there are currently no active threats against the state following the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“Yes, there will be a war, but it will be a just war,” Hochul said Monday night to a crowd of hundreds at a reform synagogue in Albany. “Mark my words, I assure you as the governor I will make sure that we leave no stone unturned to find out how we can make sure that every single one of you is safe when you gather because that is your God-given right to exercise your belief, your religion, your true identity."

Law enforcement has increased surveillance at all Jewish facilities across the state, Hochul notes.

The Governor is also calling on social media companies to closely monitor what is being said online by extremist groups.

Increased Police In Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed increased patrols at Jewish facilities across the county.

Sheriff Kirk Imperati says he and other local law enforcement agents will be checking on all places of worship during patrol shifts.

Rockland County DA Speaks Out

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh released a statement expressing thoughts and prayers for Israeli victims, including the injured, the kidnapped, and everyone affected.

"The Rockland County District Attorney's Office Crime Analysis Center is currently supporting Rockland County law enforcement agencies by providing real-time analysis, criminal intelligence, and crucial information to ensure streamlined and informed operations within the county," Walsh stated. "If you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please contact your local police department or you submit an anonymous tip using the Rockland County DA Tip 411 line."

