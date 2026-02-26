New York State DMV Under Fire For Banning Grandpa’s Plate

New York State DMV Under Fire For Banning Grandpa&#8217;s Plate

Seth Bykofsky via CBS News YouTube

A New York grandpa begged Governor Hochul to let him keep his treasured license plate.

Seth Bykofsky, 69, from Long Island, says he's had his vanity plate for five years without any complaints.

New York Grandfather Told His License Plate Is Offensive

NYS DMV
According to Bykofsky, all of a sudden, in January, the DMV revoked his vanity plate, saying it was inappropriate and offensive.

The plate in question is "PB4WE-GO." Which stands for Pee before we go.

Bykofsky believes it's clever and comical, saying it's a phrase every parent or grandparent uses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul To The Rescue

Seth Bykofsky via CBS News YouTube
The West Hempstead man asked Governor Hochul to intervene so he can keep the vanity plate.

She apparently gets Bykofsky's humor and says she will.

Just this week, Governor Kathy Hochul personally contacted him to overturn the ban, calling the PB4WE-GO vanity plate "hilarious" and a "public service".

A New Hampshire mother of four dealt with the same issue. Her "PB4WEGO" plate was recalled in 2019 after 15 years of use by the New Hampshire DMV.

Following some national media attention, New Hampshire's governor intervened and urged the DMV to let the mother keep her plates.

