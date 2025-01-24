Is One Of New York’s Favorite Steakhouses In Danger Of Closing?

A new report believes this New York stable is in danger of closing down.

Last year, Hudson Valley Post learned all of America's 20 most popular dining options are located in New York State.

New York Home To America's 20 Favorite Food Chains

Sadly, one of the top-rated eateries, is in danger of closing more locations, according to a new report.

Outback Closes 41 Locations Across 8 States

In early 2024, Blooming Brands Inc, which owns Outback Steakhouse, confirmed plans to close 41 locations across eight states.

No location in the Empire State shutdown. The company said all eight were "underperforming locations."

Is Outback Steakhouse Closing New York Locations?

A new report from Eat This, Not That highlighted 5 American Steakhouses in Danger of Shuttering Amid Slumping Sales.

Outback Steakhouse was the only steakhouse with locations in New York State named in the report.

Eat This, Not That didn't provide many details about why the publication believes Outback Steakhouse is in danger of closing more locations.

The article simply states Outback is one of five steakhouses in the United States "in danger of closing down due to a decline in sales."

The report also states traffic at steakhouses is down "17%" compared to 2019.

As of this writing, Outback hasn't announced any plans to close any locations in New York State. Just be warned, that Eat This, Not That wouldn't be surprised.

Outback Has 21 Stores In New York

According to Outback's website, the company currently operates 21 locations across New York. Locations can be found in:

Amherst

Bayside

Blasdell

Brooklyn

Clifton Park

Colonie

Commack

East Setauket

Holbrook

Horseheads

Island Park

Lindenhurst

Merrick

Middletown

Monroe

Rochester

Staten Island

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Westbury

Yonkers

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

New York State has many incredible steakhouses so where can you get the best?

