Animal Not Found In New York Discovered Injured On Ice Upstate

New York officials are trying to figure out how in the world a ram ended up injured in Upstate New York.

Rams are not native to New York State.

Ram Found In Capital Region In New York

The Colonie Police Department responded to a reported incident at the New York Power Authority parking area located at 176 Cohoes Crescent Road regarding an injured ram.

The injured ram was found injured and alone on the ice overlooking the Mohawk River on Wednesday, around 9:15 a.m.

Because rams aren't native to the Empire State, police believe the animal was "intentionally abandoned" on the ice overlooking the Mohawk River.

Colonie, New York Police Need Help After Ram Found Injured

The ram was taken to a local animal hospital for medical treatment. A veterinarian is now caring for the animal.

Residents are actively looking to find the ram a safe, new home. The Colonie Police Department is asking the public for leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Colonie Police Department.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 518-783-2744 and ask for Investigator Mink or Investigator Curran.

