Infamous ‘Preppy Killer’ Spotted In New York, Living In Hudson Valley
New York's infamous "Preppy Killer" is out of prison and living in the Hudson Valley.
The man known as the "Preppy Killer" was released from prison after serving a lengthy prison sentence in the Hudson Valley.
Preppy Killer Released From Prison In Ulster County, New York
Robert Chambers, now 56, walked out of prison in Ulster County on Tuesday after serving 15 years of a 19-year sentence for selling drugs out of his Manhattan apartment. He was convicted on drug and assault charges.
Chambers previously served another 15 years in prison after he was convicted in 1988 for the 1986 strangulation death of acquaintance Jennifer Levin in Central Park, when Chambers was a "preppy" teenager.
Levin was 18 at the time of her death. She was considered an Upper East Side socialite. Chambers pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
New York's Preppy Killer Spotted In New York State
Chambers was spotted in New York earlier this week wearing what appears to be a wedding ring, according to the New York Post.
Days later he was seen in New York City on Thursday carrying an envelope full of apparent prison release papers, the New York Post reports.
Preppy Killer Now Living In Hudson Valley
Reports say Chambers is now living in Rockland County.
He is under what's said to be strict parole guidelines in Rockland County until at least 2028.