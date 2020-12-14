Increasing Chance of Significant Snow Storm in Hudson Valley

Snow on Monday is just a preview of what could be over a foot of snow throughout the Hudson Valley later in the week.

The Hudson Valley is expecting rain and some wet snow on Monday. Hudson Valley Weather is predicting a coating to three inches of snow today, with the higher totals in the Lower parts of the Hudson Valley.

It might be considered a preview as the region gears up for what's looking like the first big snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of the Hudson Valley

Orange/Putnam

"There is increasing potential for a significant winter storm Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with heavy snow and strong winds."

Chance of Snow: 80%

Snowfall Prediction: 8 to 12 inches

Ulster/Dutchess

"A moderate to heavy snowfall is possible late Wednesday into Thursday."

Chance of Snow: 80%

Snowfall Prediction: Not Released

Sullivan County

"Uncertainty still exists, but there is increasing confidence for a widespread accumulating snow, possibly heavy and impacting travel. This may include high snowfall rates from late Wednesday through Wednesday night."

Chance of Snow: 80%

Snowfall Prediction: Not Released

The Weather Channel says there is a 70 percent chance of 8 to 12 inches of snow for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties. The upper parts of Dutchess County could see less snow.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to release a snow prediction for Wednesday but says it's monitoring a potential Nor'easter for the region.

"Potential Nor'easter (for the Hudson Valley), must be monitored closely," Hudson Valley Weather wrote about Wednesday in its detailed five-day forecast. "Turning cloudy with snow likely. Snow possibly heavy at times in the afternoon. Very cold. High in the mid to upper 20s. Snow... possibly heavy (Wednesday evening)... tapering off after midnight.

We will be monitoring this storm over the next few days so make sure to check and follow Hudson Valley Post for more updates.