In-N-Out Just Broke Massive Silence On New York Expansion Plans

In-N-Out continues to be the best place for a fast-food burger.

In-N-Out Tops Burger List Once Again

Love Food just announced that In-N-Out is America's best fast food burger chain. The California-based chain beat out 41 other U.S. restaurants, despite only being located in eight states: California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Idaho.

Love Food's list was crafted by the popularity of each chain and the opinions of "well-traveled" members of the Love Food's team.

In-N-Out Expands East

In 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported that In-N-Out announced plans to open its closest location to New York State.

The company announced plans to build an "Eastern territory office" in the city of Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026.

This week, IN-N-Out owner, Lynsi Snyder, made headlines when she confirmed she's moving from California to Franklin, Tennessee.

"There are a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here,” Snyder said on the “Relatable” podcast. “Doing business is not easy here.”

Snyder is the granddaughter of the company's founders.

Is In-N-Out Coming To New York State?

Also during the podcast, Snyder answered a question many New Yorkers want to know. Will the company come to the Empire State or the East Coast anytime soon?

The answer isn't what most want to hear.

“Florida has begged us, and we’re still saying no,” she said. “The [other] East Coast states. We’re still saying no.”

