Impromptu Lobster Law Enforcement Leads To Many Fines In New York

Several New York businesses are accused of illegally selling lobster.

New York State DEC recently conducted "impromptu Lobster Law Enforcement." Three businesses ended up being ticketed.

Lobster Law Enforcement In Queens

On Jan. 26, ECOs Baldwin, Barbera, Kraiprasert, Pansini, and Currey conducted impromptu inspections of fish markets in the Elmhurst area of Queens.

According to the DEC, officers found and seized 37 undersized lobsters between two stores.

The ECOs also found clams placed in water without a valid permit and unlawfully possessed tautog tags, police say.

The unnamed businesses received tickets for the violations.

Lobster Law Enforcement In Brooklyn

The very next day ECOs Bieber and Keegan conducted more seafood market inspections. This time officers were focused on seafood markets in Brooklyn.

In Kings County, officers allegedly discovered and seized 60 undersized lobsters offered for sale and issued an Administrative Notice of Violation to the business.

"In New York, lobsters must be between 3 ⅜ and 5 ¼ inches to be legally possessed," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

