Illegal Migrants Arrested In New York Being Released

Over 8,000 immigrants have been arrested. President Trump promised massive deportations, but reports indicate many are being released.

When President Donald Trump was sworn in he declared a national emergency at the southern border.

ICE Raids Return In New York

Shortly after, ICE raids returned to the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York and New York City.

Trump pledged to “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants.

Over a quarter-million people living in New York reportedly "received removal orders" from immigration courts, "making them eligible for deportation."

ICE confirmed there's a daily "goal" for agents to hit.

Many Arrested By ICE Agents In New York Released

Since Trump took office, ICE agents have detained over 8,000 migrants, with a promise that those detained would be part of a "historic" mass deportation.

However, many have been released back into New York due to a lack of detention space.

Because ICE has arrested so many in a short amount of time, space in ICE detention facilities running out.

Federal courts don't allow the government to detain illegal immigrants indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back.

This means some are being released, on a monitoring program.

ICE confirmed to NBC News the rules are forcing them to release some detained migrants.

“The agency’s federal law enforcement officers do everything they can to keep our communities safe,” ICE stated. “In some cases, ICE is required to release certain arrested aliens from custody.”

It's unclear how many have been released in New York State.

