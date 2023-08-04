‘Illegal’ Business Discovered Outside Upstate New York Restaurant

A Hudson Valley is accused of selling "magic" drugs outside a local restaurant.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrest of a man who's accused of running an illegal marijuana business outside of a restaurant.

Yulan, New York Man Accused Of Selling Drugs In Sullivan County, New York

Police: Upstate New York Man Operated Illegal Business Outside Sullivan County Restaurant

John Lomio, who has a previous drug-related conviction, was arraigned before Town of Highland Judge Anthony LaRuffa and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

He is due back in court on August 9, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Lumberland Constables, the District Attorney’s Office and officials from the Town of Highland.

New York State Shuts Down Many 'Illegal' Stores

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported New York State officials proudly announced they've shut down many stores across several counties because of "illegal" sales.

Seven shops are accused of illegally selling weed. The seven shops are located in Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne counties.

Officials allege the shops were illegally selling weed as well as illegally selling marijuana to underage customers.

