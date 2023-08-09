Illegal Activity: Hudson Valley Man Injured In Upstate New York

At least one person was ticketed for doing something illegal that led to a Hudson Valley man's hiking injury.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted recent statewide Forest Ranger actions on Tuesday with its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Thompson, Sullivan County, New York

On Aug. 2 at 7:40 p.m., Forest Rangers O'Connell and Schweider responded to a call for an injured hiker at Mullet Falls in the Neversink River Unique Area.

Rangers reached the patient around 9 p.m. Rock Hill EMS splinted the hiker's ankle and Rangers assembled a wheeled litter to carry the 32-year-old from Spring Valley, New York.

Rangers and members of Rock Hill EMS and Rock Hill Fire Department then helped bring the patient to a waiting UTV, which took him approximately 1.3 miles to a Hatzalah EMS ambulance.

Spring Valley, New York Man Injured Hiking In Sullivan County, Group Ticketed

The patient was part of a group of approximately 80 visitors, according to the New York State DEC. The group's leader was given a ticket.

"Rangers issued a ticket to the group leader for having a group of more than 20 people on State land without a permit," the New York State DEC wrote in a press release.

