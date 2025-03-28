Iconic Upstate New York Restaurant Reopens For 73rd Year
One of Upstate New York's most popular eateries is ready to serve New Yorkers for it's 73rd year.
Jumpin' Jack's reopened in the Capital Region on Thursday.
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia, New York Reopens
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia officially reopened at 11 a.m. on March 27.
"The fish has been cut. The coolers are stocked," Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In wrote on Facebook on March 26 to promote the opening. "The ice cream machines have been filled. We are ready to go! See you tomorrow at 11!"
2025 marks the popular drive-in's 73rd year in business. The drive-in typically is open from late March until September.
Iconic Upstate New York Drive-In Among Best In The Country
Taste Of Home Magazine recently named Jumpin Jack's one of the 20 best drive-is in all of the United States.
This drive-in has a very unique history.
More About New York State's Best Drive-In
Favorite Menu Items
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In is probably best known for its coleslaw-topped Jack Burger and ice cream.
The business also serves milkshakes, fried dough, seafood, fries onion rings and much more.
