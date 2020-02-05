‘Iconic’ Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is Getting a Makeover

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge "iconic" while announcing the new bridge is getting a makeover.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo recently announced the winners of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Public Art Program. Eight New York State artists where chosen to place their artwork on or near the bridge's 3.6-mile bicycle/pedestrian path.

"The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is an iconic gateway to the Hudson Valley," Governor Cuomo said. "These 10 planned art installations along or near the bridge's scenic biking and walking path will not only celebrate the rich history of the region but showcase the new twin-span crossing and the world-class artistic talent New York has to offer."

The program features five sculptures, four bicycle racks and one mural. Three of the sculptures incorporate remnant steel salvaged from the decommissioned Tappan Zee Bridge. You can see renderings of the artwork HERE.

Locations include each end of the path at Rockland and Westchester Landings, as well as along the side path in South Nyack. The commissions, all of which are in various stages of development, are slated for installation later this year.