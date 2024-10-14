Iconic Brand In New York State Closing Nearly 500 Locations

The largest convenience store chain in the United States confirmed massive closures.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Stop & Shop, with nearly 400 nationwide locations, made the "difficult decision" to close 32 stores.

Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State

Google Google loading...

At least seven stores in New York will close for good in November.

An even bigger brand name just announced massive closures. But first, below are the Stop & Shop locations in New York State that are closing down

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported 7-Eleven confirmed massive closures. Now, even more locations are closing.

7-Eleven Closing Nearly 300 Locations Nationwide

7-Eleven Reports Sales Increase Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

In July, the company announced nearly 300 closures in 2024.

7-Eleven operates nearly 10,000 locations nationwide. Just under 600 are located across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

7-Eleven Now Closing Nearly 450 Locations Nationwide

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

This week, the company confirmed plans to close 444 locations across the United States and Canada, CBS News reports.

Agents From Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agency Target About 100 7-Eleven Stores In Employment Of Undocumented Raids Getty Images loading...

The company didn't announce closing locations but said the stores that will close are closing because of slowing sales, less foot traffic and inflationary pressures.

"The North American economy remained robust overall thanks to the consumption of high-income earners, despite a persistently inflationary, elevated interest rate and deteriorating employment environment," officials said in a release. "There was a more prudent approach to consumption, particularly among middle- and low-income earners."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Plans To Open New Stores

7-Eleven Reports Sales Increase Getty Images loading...

Despite not revealing closing locations, 7-Eleven does plan to open new locations, as well.

"We continue to open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience," 7-Eleven told CBS.

New York Businesses That Have Closed in 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading: