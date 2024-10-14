Iconic Brand In New York State Closing Nearly 500 Locations
The largest convenience store chain in the United States confirmed massive closures.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Stop & Shop, with nearly 400 nationwide locations, made the "difficult decision" to close 32 stores.
Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State
At least seven stores in New York will close for good in November.
An even bigger brand name just announced massive closures. But first, below are the Stop & Shop locations in New York State that are closing down
Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported 7-Eleven confirmed massive closures. Now, even more locations are closing.
7-Eleven Closing Nearly 300 Locations Nationwide
In July, the company announced nearly 300 closures in 2024.
7-Eleven operates nearly 10,000 locations nationwide. Just under 600 are located across New York State.
7-Eleven Now Closing Nearly 450 Locations Nationwide
This week, the company confirmed plans to close 444 locations across the United States and Canada, CBS News reports.
The company didn't announce closing locations but said the stores that will close are closing because of slowing sales, less foot traffic and inflationary pressures.
"The North American economy remained robust overall thanks to the consumption of high-income earners, despite a persistently inflationary, elevated interest rate and deteriorating employment environment," officials said in a release. "There was a more prudent approach to consumption, particularly among middle- and low-income earners."
Plans To Open New Stores
Despite not revealing closing locations, 7-Eleven does plan to open new locations, as well.
"We continue to open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience," 7-Eleven told CBS.
