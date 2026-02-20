ICE is retracting claims it purchased a massive warehouse in the Hudson Valley.

According to IC, officials did not buy a warehouse in Chester.

ICE Retracts Statement On Chester Warehouse

Last week, ICE confirmed officials purchased the a warehouse located at 29 Elizabeth Drive in the Chester Industrial Park.

The former Pep Boys warehouse in Chester is owned by an ex-President Trump adviser.

Officials said the detention center would be used to process up to 15-hundred people.

ICE said the facility would focus on what it calls “criminal illegal aliens,” including individuals convicted of serious crimes such as murder and rape.

Now, the federal agency is reversing a statement made confirming the acquisition.

The agency clarified that its previous confirmation of the sale was a "mistake" and had been issued without proper approval.

"ICE has NOT purchased a facility in Chester, New York. That statement was sent without proper approval, and this mistake has since been rectified," ICE said in a statement.

The Orange County Clerk's Office also confirmed there was no record of a deed transfer and that the property remains owned by IEP Chester LLC, a subsidiary associated with Trump's former special adviser on regulatory reform, Carl Icahn.

It remains unclear if the warehouse in Chester remains under consideration to serve as a detention facility.

It comes as ICE opens offices in the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

