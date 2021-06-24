What is this group and what is their motive for these calls? The conversation has been described as creepy.

If you have gotten a weird phone call from a mysterious religious organization then you're not alone.

It's been a weird year and a half and in some ways it's getting weirder. People are vulnerable right now. Some have been getting additional funds for unemployment benefits along with several stimulus checks. Experts believe that this has put a lot of people at risk. If scammers know you have money then you're a potential target.

There are scammers with obvious tactics that many of us have learned to identify and pick up on. There are robocalls and even people who claim to be from a company trying to collect a bill who then ask you to pay with gift cards.

Those are obvious to catch. Some calls may not be so apparent. They may not even be scams at all no matter how suspect they might seem.

According to a discussion on Reddit, several people in the Kingston, NY area have claimed they have gotten a strange call from a mysterious and unidentified religious group, though there's no evidence as the callers never say what group or congregation they belong to. The calls are reported to not be automated but from a real person who reads verses from The Bible.

"Has anyone received a call or voicemail from a person claiming to be a part of a religious organization in Kingston? I received a voicemail from a blocked number. The woman was definitely real, and she left a lengthy message about a quote from the Bible Isaiah 26:3."

Some people are reporting to have been called multiple times. Remember to never give out personal information over the phone. Here's the thread on Reddit and, in case you're curious. Here is the Isaiah 26:3 quote:

"You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you."