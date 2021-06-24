New York Gas Station Selling Gas For $1.49, Giving Away Camaro

A gas station in the Hudson Valley is celebrating its grand opening by selling gas for $1.49 a gallon and giving away a free Camaro.

Fuelco.com will celebrate its grand opening in the Lower Hudson Valley on Friday and Saturday by selling gas for $1.49 a gallon.

"Be the first to our lowest gas prices!! We will also have celebrity appearances, snacks for the public, and prizes to win! Come on down, you won't regret it," Fuelco.com wrote on Facebook about the grand opening.

The gas station is located at 85 Virginia Road in Valhalla. The $1.49 price for a gallon of gas will be sold on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 25 between 10 a.m. and noon, officials say. All customers who enter the gas station’s convenience store, FoodSmart, will also be eligible to win prizes.

To celebrate the grand opening Fuelco.com is also raffling off a free Camaro and you don't even have to travel to the Westchester County gas station for a chance to win the Camaro.

"Don't miss the chance to drive in style...for free! Win this high-value vehicle by simply downloading our app," Fuelco.com wrote.

Anyone who downloads Fuelco.com’s app is eligible to win the Chevrolet Camaro, which will be raffled on Saturday around 4 p.m.

A classic cars show is also being held by the Road Knights on Friday, officials say.

