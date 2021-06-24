New York DEC Helps Injured Bear in Hudson Valley

The bear was found with two leg injuries.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported helping an injured bear in Sullivan County. On June 12, ECO Grose received reports of an injured bear in the town of Forestburgh.

The ECO arrived at the scene and located a yearling bear with two leg injuries. A local wildlife rehabilitator and staff arrived to assist and the group was able to tranquilize and capture the bear, officials say.

The bear will be evaluated for further injuries and treated as needed. The DEC did not issue more information about the bear's condition. It's unclear what caused the bear's injuries, the DEC reports.

When bears have access to human foods, it encourages behaviors that can put bears at risk. While bears can be intimidating, they generally try to avoid getting into conflicts with people, officials say.

The DEC released the following steps to avoid conflicts with bears:

Around Dwellings

Remove all bird feeders;



Keep garbage, grills, pet food, and bird seed inside a solid, secure structure (house, shed, garage, etc.);



If grills cannot be secured, move grills away from houses and remove grease traps after each use;



Put garbage on the curb the morning of collection, not the night before, and use bear-resistant trash containers; and



Close garage doors and ground-floor windows/doors at night.

