Hudson Valley Ice Cream Named Best in New York State

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like ice cream. And in my book, there’s good ice cream and great ice cream. No bad ice cream. Sure, there are flavors that I like more than others, but for the most part, ice cream is the most excellent thing ever. And if you can get your hands on award winning ice cream, that’s even better.

Turns out that we here in the Hudson Valley actually can get our hands on some award winning ice cream, and it’s just a short drive away. Foodandwine.com has just named the best ice cream of each state, and in New York, the best ice cream is right here in the Hudson Valley. In my home county, Dutchess County. How cool is that? Pun intended.

According to Foodandwine.com, the best ice cream in New York State can be found in Tivoli. Tivoli is a small but very cool town in Northern Dutchess County, not too far from Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson. It’s called Fortunes Ice Cream, and it was opened by bard College graduates Brian Ackley and Lisa Farjam. What make Fortunes Ice Cream so special? They have amazing and unique flavors like labneh sour cherry, rosewater pistachio, and vegan chocolate. They make all of their ice cream from scratch in their store, using Hudson Valley dairy. That’s pretty special.

Fortunes Ice Cream is at 55 Broadway in Tivoli, and their service window is open Thursday - Sunday from noon - 10PM. To find out more about New York State's best ice cream, visit the Fortunes Ice Cream website.

