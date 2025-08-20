Hurricane Erin To Unleash Dangerous Conditions On New York

Governor Hochul says New Yorkers could still face life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Erin.

Hurricane Erin might not make landfall on the U.S. mainland, but millions of residents, including New Yorkers, will feel it.

Hurricane Erin To Cause Dangerous Conditions In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to brace for dangerous conditions as Hurricane Erin churns up the East Coast.

As of this writing, Hurricane Erin isn't expected to make landfall on the U.S. mainland, but it's expected to cause high surf and rip currents from Massachusetts to the Carolinas.

The storm won’t hit New York directly, but Gov. Hochul says Hurricane Erin is expected to bring dangerous surf, flooding, and widespread erosion starting Wednesday.

“As Hurricane Erin passes the East Coast, I am asking all New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns,” Governor Hochul stated.

Hurricane Erin is also to blame for the fall-like weather many New York State residents are suddenly dealing with, according to weather experts from the Hudson Valley.

Hurricane Erin Expected To Cause Dangerous Surf, Flooding, And Widespread Erosion in New York

Ocean waves are expected to reach up to 15 feet through Thursday, with life-threatening rip currents continuing through Friday. A High Surf Advisory is already in effect for all Atlantic beaches.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes — that is why I’m urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week," Hochul added.

Officials are urging New Yorkers in coastal areas to monitor alerts, develop a household disaster plan, and stay out of the water until conditions improve heading into the weekend.

New York Counties Most Impacted By 2025 Hurricane Forecast

How To Prepare For A Hurricane In New York

