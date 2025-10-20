Second Discovery Of Human Remains Rocks Upstate New York

For the second time in just 24 hours, human remains have been discovered in Upstate New York, one near a suspected mob dumping ground.

Human Remains Found In Upstate New York

For the second time in about 24 hours, New York State Police confirmed the discovery of human remains.

New York State Police confirmed on Sunday that human skeletal remains were found on Champlin Road in the town of Sodus on Wednesday.

A property owner located skeletal remains in a wooded area and called 911.

Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene. Search efforts continued for days with the help of the New York State Police Canine Unit and the County Coroner.

More bones were recovered during the excavation of the area.

Confirmed To Be Human Remains

A forensic anthropologist conducted a preliminary examination and determined that the remains are human, New York State Police reports.

The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis and identification. More information isn't known at this time.

Found Human Remains Confirmed In Orange County, New York

The remains were found one day after the remains were found in Orange County, New York.

Central Hudson employees discovered remains on Sloop Hill Road in the Town of New Windsor, about three miles northeast of Storm King State Park.

The remains were found at what's been described as an "old mob dumping ground."

