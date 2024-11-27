Human Remains From Georgia May Be Linked To Missing Elderly New York Couple

A shocking discovery made in Georgia may be linked to an elderly Hudson Valley couple who went missing over 40 years ago.

This week the Glynn County Police Department found human remains in a submerged vehicle.

A Lincoln Continental was found by the Sunshine State Sonar Team from Florida, submerged in a pond between the Royal Inn Hotel and Interstate 95.

First Coast News/YouTube First Coast News/YouTube loading...

The Lincoln matches the description of a vehicle that Charles and Catherine Romer were believed to be driving when reported missing in April 1980, police say.

Charles and Catherine Romer disappeared shortly after checking into the Holiday Inn located along I-95 and U.S. 341 in Brunswick, Georgia.

From Scarsdale, Westchester County, New York

NAMUS NAMUS loading...

The snowbirds were driving back from their winter home in Miami, Florida to their home in Scarsdale.

Remains Found In Rusted Lincoln

First Coast News/YouTube First Coast News/YouTube loading...

Police confirmed human remains were found in the rusted 1979 Lincoln Continental that was pulled out of a pond.

One human bone was found in the Lincoln. The pond is now being drained so police can search for any more remains.

It's still unclear if the remains belong to the Hudson Valley couple.

"At this time there is no conclusion about the identity of the remains that were found. The pond is being drained and special equipment is being utilized to allow for a thorough investigation by GCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," the Glynn County Police Department stated.

