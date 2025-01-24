Huge Update Into 30-Year-Old Murder Of Hudson Valley Millionaire

Officials released a massive update into a nearly 30-year-old murder of a Hudson Valley millionaire and a woman in his home.

There are now new suspects in connection with a double homicide in the Lower Hudson Valley that happened in 1996.

Two Suspects Identified in 1996 Murder Of Westchester County Millionaire

Canva Canva loading...

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah didn't release names, but confirmed officials have identified two suspects who might have been involved in the 1996 deaths of 79-year-old Archie Harris and his home health aide Betty Ramcharan, 35, in Eastchester.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

1996 Murder In Eastchester, New York Has New Leads

Both were killed in their Eastchester home back in November of 1996.

Investigation Continues At Site Of Congressional Baseball Shooting Incident Getty Images loading...

The Westchester County DA's office did confirm the suspects have no known connection to Selwyn Days. Days tried multiple times and spent years in prison before being acquitted.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

“An extensive and ongoing investigation undertaken by my Conviction Review Unit, following a request in 2023, has identified two individuals involved in the murders of Archie Harris and Betty Ramcharan and no connection to Selwyn Days, who was previously charged," Rocah told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "“As we undergo a change in administration at the DA’s Office this week, it is my hope that these significant developments lead to continuing investigation and action so that justice can be achieved for the families of Mr. Harris and Ms. Ramcharan.”

Days was tried five times, had two convictions overturned and was acquitted in 2017.

"Of the four earlier trials, two ended in hung juries and two resulted in the overturning of Days’ convictions for second-degree murder after an appellate court found significant legal errors," The Westchester County DA's office states.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

New Suspects Leads To New Prosecutors

Canva Canva loading...

Bronx prosecutors will now take over the investigation into the 1996 murders of millionaire Archie Harris and his home health aide Betty Ramcharan.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Keep Reading: