In my opinion, kindness is one of the best qualities a person can have. You can be beautiful, funny, and smart, but if you’re not a kind person you miss out on a lot. Like the satisfaction of knowing that you helped someone and possibly made a difference. Or the heartwarming feeling you get when someone actually acknowledges that kindness.

That’s exactly what happened to the producer of The Boris and Robyn Show recently. Alex stepped in as producer in the fall of 2020, smack in the middle of a global pandemic. She is one of the kindest and nicest people I have ever worked with, and I’ve worked with a lot of people over the years. She also happens to be pretty, funny, and smart.

A couple of weeks ago Alex went to California for her vacation. On the flight home, she sat with a young mother and her baby. Most people would be dreading a several hour flight next to a baby. Not Alex. Alex not only befriended the mother and child, she helped them. She held the child on her lap when she was acting fussy and she comforted the mother who was dealing with a baby and nervous about her first time flying. Alex was there to help with kindness and compassion.

How was Alex rewarded for her kindness? The mom went on social media with a sincere thank you. A gesture that meant a lot to Alex because it actually showed her how appreciative the mom was and how she made a difference in someone’s life, even for just a few hours. And the best part? A new friendship was formed.

The next time you see someone struggling, think of Alex. Maybe you can help in some way. There’s something to be said about being nice and good karma. Thanks, Alex.

