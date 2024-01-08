What Not To Do If You Want To Live During Snowstorms In New York

Doing this while driving in snowstorms puts many lives at risk, including yours.

Many parts of New York State experienced its first major snowstorm of the winter season over the weekend.

New York State Digging Out From Massive Winter Storm

B Welb B Welb loading...

Snow started falling across the region Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some locations north of New York City.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Parts of the Mid-Hudson region received the most snow, according to Gov. Hochul's Office.

Most Snow In New York State Found In Hudson Valley

Parts of the Mid-Hudson Region received around 14 inches of snow, according to Hochul's Office.

“I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and practice caution, especially if you need to travel,” Governor Hochul said a statement.

Newburgh Snowfall A. Boris loading...

WPDH reports Milton, New York was hit with 18 inches of snow!

Tips To Remember When Driving In The Snow

New York State residents know you must use extra caution when driving in the snow. It's advised that you stay off the roads during snowstorms.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But if you do have to venture out on the roads, New York State officials released a number of tips to keep you safe on the road.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services released the following tips:

Avoid using cruise control

Take it slow

Leave extra distance between vehicles

Keep your headlights on & slow down

Don't crowd the plow!

Check road conditions at 511 beforehand

Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents

More tips to keep safe during winter can be found below:

Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.