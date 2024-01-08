What Not To Do If You Want To Live During Snowstorms In New York
Doing this while driving in snowstorms puts many lives at risk, including yours.
Many parts of New York State experienced its first major snowstorm of the winter season over the weekend.
New York State Digging Out From Massive Winter Storm
Snow started falling across the region Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some locations north of New York City.
Parts of the Mid-Hudson region received the most snow, according to Gov. Hochul's Office.
Most Snow In New York State Found In Hudson Valley
Parts of the Mid-Hudson Region received around 14 inches of snow, according to Hochul's Office.
“I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and practice caution, especially if you need to travel,” Governor Hochul said a statement.
WPDH reports Milton, New York was hit with 18 inches of snow!
Tips To Remember When Driving In The Snow
New York State residents know you must use extra caution when driving in the snow. It's advised that you stay off the roads during snowstorms.
But if you do have to venture out on the roads, New York State officials released a number of tips to keep you safe on the road.
The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services released the following tips:
- Avoid using cruise control
- Take it slow
- Leave extra distance between vehicles
- Keep your headlights on & slow down
- Don't crowd the plow!
- Check road conditions at 511 beforehand
Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents
More tips to keep safe during winter can be found below: