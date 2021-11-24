An Important Thanksgiving Message for WPDH Listeners

I thought this would be a great time to say thanks to all of the WPDH listeners. It is Thanksgiving, after all. I wasn’t really sure how to thank so many people for so much at one time, so I figured I would write an open letter about what I’m thankful for.

I’m thankful for getting to be half of The Boris and Robyn Show every morning. I get to work with my friends, and we get to interact with our listeners every day. It truly is a fun job. Maybe it would be a little more fun if we could sleep a little later, but it’s fun just the same. Did you know that’s not what I’ve always done here at the radio station?

Some long-time listeners might remember that before I was part of the Boris and Robyn Show, I did the midday show on WPDH for years. Almost 20 years. And on that show, I formed so many friendships with our listeners that I can’t even keep count. I spent entire workdays with our listeners, often chatting on the phone or on the air with them. I got to know and love so many people, and for that, I am forever grateful.

WPDH listeners are always generous with their time and their contributions and donations to the Hudson Valley. Every year we do a food drive for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. Every year WPDH listeners go above and beyond our expectations. During our gift card drives, WPDH listeners show up with more gift cards than we could ever hope for. I am so thankful for the generosity of the WPDH listeners.

I’m also thankful to work for a company that allows us to basically do and talk about what we want on the show. They don’t dictate what we say, they trust us. And that’s a great feeling. No company is perfect, but I’m glad that I work for one that’s fair. And without our listeners, there would be no company to work for. Thank you.

