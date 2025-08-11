A former Hudson Valley resident once tackled with a loaded gun at a local school is now accused of a cold-blooded murder.

In September of 1986, Patricia Ruth Holt was 18, attending high school in Red Hook. She was removed from class for allegedly being disruptive.

After she became enraged, retrieved a loaded 12-gauge gun that her father gave her, and went back to the school with alleged plans to kill her teacher.

She arrived at school with the loaded gun but couldn't find her 12th-grade English teacher.

She then made her way to the teacher's lounge, where she was tackled and disarmed by two teachers, the Mirror reports.

She pleaded guilty to attempted assault. Because of her age, she was given five years' probation.

Accused Of Murder In Texas

Now 57, Holt was arrested in Hutchins, Texas, on first-degree murder charges.

Holt is accused of killing her boss, 47-year-old Carl Joseph Donaldson. Both worked at Hutchins Trucking Yard in Northern Texas.

Donaldson's widow says Holt would become enraged when her husband, Holt's boss, would tell her what to do.

