Hudson Valley Woman Purchases $3 Million Winning Scratch-off

A Hudson Valley woman purchased a $3 million winning scratch-off at a local food store.

Shirley Miller of Highland Falls has claimed her $3 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s $3,000,000 Fortune Scratch-off game.

“This feels wonderful,” Miller told New York Lottery officials.

Miller opted to receive her prize in a single lump-sum payment totaling $1,777,230 after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery.

Miller purchased her winning ticket at the Newburgh Food Mart located at 219 Main Street in Newburgh, according to the New York Lottery.

Note: According to Google the Newburgh Food Mart on Main Street is located in Highland Falls.

Lottery officials did not say what Miller plans to do with her newfound fortune.

The New York Lottery contributed $98,307,452 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Orange County during the fiscal year 2019-2020, according to lottery officials.

Last week Hudson Valley Post reported a Poughkeepsie man won $1,000 a week for life from the New York Lotto. Gregory Henson purchased his winning ticket at Shah Gasoline located at 190 Innis Avenue in Poughkeepsie, according to the New York State Lottery.

