Hudson Valley Towns Dominate WorldAtlas List for NYS Weekend Getaways

We say it all the time, how incredibly lucky we are to live here in the Hudson Valley. There's no shortage of things to do, places to visit, and areas to explore. We aren't the only ones who think so either, as another list has named four Hudson Valley towns as spots to visit that 'come with a change in scenery and atmosphere for the best weekend-spent in the state.'

Where Would YOU Spend A Weekend Getaway in the Hudson Valley?

Before we spoil the surprise and tell you where the four towns are here in the Hudson Valley, do you have any guesses or suggestions as to where to spend a weekend getaway locally?

Ok, enough suspense. Here are the WorldAtlas Hudson Valley recommendations for a weekend getaway in New York State, in no particular order.

New Paltz, Ulster County

No surprises here. With the beautiful mountain views, the hiking, the walkable village with unique shops and restaurants, even ones that recently went viral on TikTok. This one-of-a-kind town we know as New Paltz has a little something for everyone.

Founded in 1678, the town’s rich history is on full display throughout its atmospheric streets, lined with beautiful old buildings, along with notable bars and boutique shops. The scenically-set Mohonk Mountain House offers a memorable stay in its famous Victorian-era castle-like resort, with attractions and amenities to suit any taste.

Jessica Buono Jessica Buono loading...

Goshen, Orange County

Goshen has been making a lot of lists lately, especially with the opening of LEGOLAND last year. Did you know that Goshen was named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit by the Smithsonian Magazine? There's plenty of history to check out, and I bet you didn't know that Goshen has a Harness Racing Museum Hall of Fame.

In town, the Main Street comes brimful with adorable shops and eateries, while the active can take on the 18-mile Heritage Trail that runs from Middletown to Harriman through Goshen. Meandering its way through a bird and wildlife sanctuary with historic landmarks on the way

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Catskill, Greene County

Most notable for the former Catskill Game Farm, Catskill still has plenty to offer for a weekend visit. Believe it or not Catskill is another history-rich area, including being home to a pretty famous painter named Thomas Cole, whose house is now a National Historic Site. You've also got great views, obviously,

The Kaaterskill Falls is renowned as one of the state’s tallest to see via a quick drive or a 15-mile biking trip. In town, the Main Street comes with many eateries, various shops, and boutiques

Autumn Day at Sunset Rock lightphoto loading...

Beacon, Dutchess County

Last but certainly not least comes Beacon, a city that has truly come alive over the last decade, right? Restaurants, unique boutique shopping, arts and culture, and plenty of spots to grab a brew, wine, or cocktail. Did we mention the views and the waterfalls, and the fact that they have a cat cafe?

in history, Beacon is also rich in modern-day culture, with an artsy, indie spirit and like-minded people....one can spend the weekend immersed in wholesome nature, back-dropped by the Beacon Mountain. The tallest point of the Hudson Highlands, the peak, played a significant role in the American Revolution.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So how'd they do? Any other Hudson Valley destinations that need to be added to this list?

Best Outdoor Seating for Eating in New Paltz New York New Paltz is known to be a great town for grabbing lunch and dinner. Many of the most delicious spots offer outdoor dining. Here is a quick list to get you started on your New Paltz New York Outdoor dining experience.