Never Forgotten: Hudson Valley Victims Of The 9/11 Attacks
The Hudson Valley still feels the heartbreak of September 11, 24 years later. These are the local lives we will never forget.
Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at New York's World Trade Center. On September 11th, 2001, terrorists hijacked U.S. planes and forced them to crash into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers, killing nearly 3 thousand people.
Below is the list Hudson Valley Post created to remember the people from the Hudson Valley who were killed on 9/11.
Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 24th Anniversary of 9/11
Hundreds of firefighters were also killed while trying to save people trapped in the building.
Events throughout the Hudson Valley will be honoring those people who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks 24 years ago.
Memorials are scheduled to be held across the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, including in
Poughkeepsie
Newburgh
New Paltz
Saugerties
Kingston
Mount Vernon
Yonkers
Haverstraw
How To Honor 9/11 Victims
The President of the 9-11 Museum and Memorial in New York believes all can honor the 9/11 victims by taking a picture of the sky tomorrow, adding the hashtag #RememberTheSky.
That's because people remember how beautiful the sky appeared the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, before the terrorist attacks.
