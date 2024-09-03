Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Help Find Missing Child

A 14-year-old who went missing from the Hudson Valley was found "safe."

On Saturday, the Carmel Police Department asked for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

14-Year-Old Reported Missing In Putnam County, New York

Jayden Myint, 14, was last seen on Friday, in the area of 403 Route 6 in Mahopac.

At the time, he was wearing a black New York Rangers shirt with navy shorts and black, white and navy Nike sneakers.

Found With Relative

Carmel Police later updated their social media post about the boy and shared the good news, that Jayden was "located safe."

"Thank you all for your concern and immediate action in sharing the post," police stated in their update. "(The) child was located safe with a relative. He was not abducted nor were there suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this time. Thank you all again for your assistance."

Update From Missing Boy's Mother, Thanks Hudson Valley

The boy's mother later took to Facebook to thank everyone for helping locate her son.

"Thank you EVERYONE for your help and support. We have located Jayden and he is safe. We couldn't have done it without everyone's help. Our family thanks you from the bottom of our heart," she stated on Facebook.

A number of children in New York remain missing. See the full list below.

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State

