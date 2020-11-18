Hudson Valley Union President Stole Over $150,000, Police Say

A Hudson Valley union president is accused of stealing over $150,000 while serving as president of a local educational program.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit arrested 51-year-old James G. Fitzmaurice of Poughkeepsie for grand larceny in the second-degree, a class C felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, a class E felony.

An investigation determined Fitzmaurice stole, via misappropriation, in excess of $150,000 from the Dutchess County BOCES Faculty Association while he served as the union’s president from 2017 through 2020, according to New York State Police. Police didn't release more information about the investigation.

Dutchess BOCES was formed in 1957>

"Through the cooperative efforts of our thirteen component school districts, Dutchess BOCES is able to offer a wide variety of educational programs and support services to children and adults in Dutchess County. We serve a student base of 48,000 pupils," Dutchess Boces wrote on Facebook.

Fitzmaurice was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Poughkeepsie Court on December 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

